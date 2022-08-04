Residents want connecting channel to be built to divert excess water to Adyar

The Federation of the Varadharajapuram Residents’ Welfare Association says the diversion channel along the Adyar constructed by the Water Resources Department faced a bottleneck at the Outer Ring Road where the vents were small

Residents say the diversion channel being built along the Adyar will run into a bottleneck on the Outer Ring Road near the Varadharajapuram tollgate. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Members of the Federation of the Varadharajapuram Residents Welfare Association want the connecting channel to be built across the Outer Ring Road (ORR) to ensure the smooth flow of water into the Adyar.

Federation president V. Rajasekaran said while the initiative of the Water Resources Department to construct a diversion channel along the Adyar from its confluence point with Somangalam tributary to divert excess water was welcome, there was a bottleneck on the Outer Ring Road near Varadharajapuram tollgate. He pointed out that the channel built by the Water Resources Department is about four metres wide and the vents on the Outer Ring Road were not wide enough to carry the surplus water.

Unless the Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC) built the connecting channel ahead of the northeast monsoon, the diversion channel would not be completely functional. About 20 residential areas at Varadharajapuram get affected during the rainy season, Mr. Rajasekaran said.

Officials of the Water Resources Department said several works were being taken up simultaneously, including the 2-km cut and cover channel and deepening of the Adyar river at vulnerable points. The vents of the stormwater drain were only two metres wide and they needed to be widened to facilitate free flow of water in the channel.

Sources in the TNRDC said an estimate of ₹3.9 crore had been drawn up and the Water Resources Department informed that it could either build the channel or the company would execute the work if the project cost was deposited with it. The company had also offered to supervise the work if the Water Sources Department decided to execute it.