Residents want canal in Thiruvalluvar Nagar desilted

The residents of Thiruvalluvar Nagar in Pammal are facing severe hardships because of overflowing of a canal in the locality during heavy rain.

No maintenance work has been carried out in the canal for several years and it has become the bane for the residents as every time there is a heavy downpour, the road running parallel to the canal gets flooded, residents say. Also most of the roads have been dug up and the stagnating water makes the road unmotorable, they rue.

Subramanian, a resident of Nandhanar Street of Thiruvalluvar Nagar, said that the road becomes slushy because of the stagnation of rainwater, as the canal is always overflowing with sewage. He said the residents were unable to move out of their houses last week when there was a heavy downpour.

The residents of the area want the Tambaram Corporation to take steps to desilt the waterbody before the start of the monsoon to prevent flooding of roads.