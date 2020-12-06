Residents wake up to dead snakes and fishes in stagnant water on roads

CHENNAI

06 December 2020 13:39 IST

Residents of Kavithendral Kalyanasundaram Nagar in Chinna Mathur near Manali found dead snakes and fishes in the stagnant rain water in their locality on Sunday morning.

There are more than 50 families living in Kavithendral Kalyanasundaram Nagar. “Usually excess water from Puzhal lake goes into Periya Mathur and surrounding areas and from there flows into our locality and then goes across the bypass road. But there was some obstruction in the pathway in our locality,” said J. Kalaiselvi, a member of the residents’ welfare association.

As rain water was stagnant for the past one week, power supply to the street lights were cut. “Using this as an advantage, people started drinking in the open. Following our repeated requests, power supply was restored on Saturday. On Sunday morning when we woke up we found dead snakes and fishes floating in the water,” she said.

On Sunday afternoon, civic body officials cleared the carcasses and sprayed disinfectant in the locality.

A. Mahavishnu, another resident, said that there are a lot of snakes in the locality. “It is a perennial problem here. We always tread with fear,” he said.

Dilli Babu, resident of a neighbouring locality, said that he received the video of dead snakes and fishes from a friend and was shocked to see it. “The civic officials should ensure the problem is sorted,” he said.