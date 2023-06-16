Residents, unions oppose outsourcing of solid waste management in two more zones

June 16, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Residents and workers’ unions expressed their strong displeasure at the Greater Chennai Corporation’s decision to outsource the collection and transportation of solid waste in Royapuram and Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar zones. These are the two zones which are managed by the civic body while the contract for the work in the other zones has been given on either to Ramky or Urbaser Sumeet.

The protesters chanted slogans, engaged in a sit-in protest and lashed out at the civic body’s decision to allow private parties to take over sanitation work, solid waste management and transportation under contract that puts a question mark on the future of the workers. The public meeting was convened to inform stakeholders of the benefits of “privatisation” of solid waste management.

Stakeholders were given the chance to share their opinion and pose questions to the Corporation officials, including Chief Engineer (SWM) N. Mahesan, Regional Deputy Commissioner for North and Central Chennai and the respective zonal officers.

Devi, secretary, Namalwarpet Residents’ Welfare Association, said that workers would not get the pension that they were entitled to. “They are very careful in marking the attendance and if workers take sick leave, they are replaced,” she said. Others questioned the Corporation’s inefficiency in doing the same job and brought up other long-standing issues.

One of the changes that “privatisation” of solid waste management will witness, explained a consultant, is the method of payment of wages. At present, payment is performance-based but with “privatisation”, 50% will be fixed in the contract with the remaining portion being in the form of performance-linked incentive. He pointed out that under the new system, battery-operated vehicles will replace the tricycles in door-to-door garbage collection. The contract will cover segregation, primary collection, secondary waste storage and transportation of secondary waste and labelling of litter-free zones.

Mr. Mahesan said that “privatisation” will improve service delivery. “We will be utilising the efficiency of privatization and the benefits they bring such as welfare of workers, biometric attendance, structure to key performance indicators and mechanisms they employ”. He insisted that NULM workers would be taken care of.

A detailed project report would be presented to the government for administrative sanction following which tenders would be called.