Residents unhappy over hike in property tax

The residents of Sankara Nagar in Pammal, are unhappy over the hike in property tax imposed by the Pammal Municipality under the Municipal Act Section 117 (A).

S. Mariappan, president, Sankara Nagar Vari Selluthvor Nala Sangam, Pammal, says, “In December 2017, more than 200 residents of Sankara Nagar, received a notice from the Municipality to pay an amount of ₹1,349 each for 13 half-yearly years. Following this, one of our members of the Association filed an RTI to seek details about the notice and how this amount was arrived at. We received a reply stating that around 240 houses in the Nagar are under-assessed cases.”

A property can be classified as an under-assessed case if the officials in the Municipality have committed a mistake in calculating the property tax or if the owners of the property have submitted wrong details to the municipality about the extent of the building (corporate area), he says.

Incorrect details submitted by the owners of the property can be confirmed through measurement of the building.

Besides, no steps were taken by the officials concerned in the Municipality to come and measure the extent of the building. Secondly, revision of property tax rates is applicable only to un-assessed and under-assessed properties, he adds.

“We sent petitions to the Secretary, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department and to the Municipality to know how the officials arrived at this amount and how the houses were classified as under-assessed cases. We are yet to receive a response,” Mariappan says.