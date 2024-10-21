ADVERTISEMENT

Residents to get technical guidance soon to reduce flood risk during construction of houses

Updated - October 21, 2024 09:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

Some areas in the Chennai and suburbs have been mapped with a flood risk of more than 10 feet in the recent GIS mapping of areas with flood risk

Aloysius Xavier Lopez

Residents who seek planning permission and building approval from civic agencies, such as Greater Chennai Corporation, Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority and local bodies will soon get “technical guidance to mitigate flood risk” during the construction of their buildings.

Civic agencies, such as Chennai Corporation, CMDA and other local bodies will soon adopt new development regulations to reduce flood risk during construction of buildings. Once the new regulations are approved by the State government, the guidance to reduce flood risk will be incorporated in each building construction plan. Residents and developers will soon be able to finalise the correct plinth level to make the building flood proof, using the GIS map of flood risk prepared for the city.

Currently, the person seeking building approval does not know how much is the maximum flood level in his street, as there is no proper system to finalise aspects, such as the right plinth level to make the building flood-proof. Civic agencies will soon provide the information on correct plinth level to make the building flood-proof.

Following assistance from JICA, the flood maps have been prepared for the Chennai Metropolitan Area and many areas have been mapped with flood risk between 2 feet and 5 feet. Some areas have a flood risk of more than 10 feet. The government is exploring options to adopt new development regulations for mitigating floods in such areas. 

The State government will soon finalise the new development regulations in Chennai after review by senior officials this week. The government had launched work on preparation of flood risk and inundation maps for Chennai Metropolitan Area covering an area of 1,189 sq. km. The work on mapping of flooded areas has been completed, officials said. Civic agencies are also set to focus on mainstreaming of integrated flood control measures in the metropolitan area by incorporating a dedicated section for flood control. 

