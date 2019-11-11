Residents threaten to surrender family cards

A cross-section of residents of Thiruvanmiyur Kuppam is protesting the denial of permission to construct new houses on land belonging to the fishing hamlet.

They have threatened to surrender their family cards to register their protest, if they are not permitted to divide the available land among the younger generation.

Increasing numbers

“We were just 500-odd persons earlier. Now the numbers has swelled and we are over 1,500. Those who are married need houses. We were allotted 600 houses in Kannagi Nagar after the tsunami, but none of us moved there. We don’t know what happened to them,” said Pakkiri, a resident.

“Corporation and Revenue officials are telling us we cannot construct houses on our land,” the resident added.

The fishermen said they had laid a road in a village after firetenders were unable to access a section of the hamlet during a recent fire.

No water, roads

“The officials are objecting to this also. They don’t provide us drinking water or sewer lines. They don’t lay roads either. But they object when we lay one on our own,” complained another resident.

MLAs, politicians and officials have been visiting the village to find a solution to the stand-off.

Villagers are saying that outsiders have no business telling them what they must do on their lands.