Residents suffer as condition of Vadakkupattu main road deteriorates after recent rain

August 25, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The residents of Vadakkupattu Main Road in Medavakkam have been put to hardship because of the poor condition of the road. The road, which branches off from Velachery Main Road, is filled with potholes and craters after it had been dug up recently for repair work.

The condition of the road, which remains an arterial way for several residential colonies, commercial establishments and schools, has deteriorated after recent rain when a few stretches got flooded.

Jai, an office-bearer of the Vadakkupattu Residents’ Welfare Association, said the residents had been suffering for several years because of the delay in building a new road. Moreover, whenever there is heavy rain, the road gets flooded, leaving the residents stranded in their homes. The roadwork has been stopped by officials of Water Resources Department on the grounds that the land belonged to the lake area.

A senior official of the Chengalpattu district said the roadwork had been sanctioned for a length of 2 km at a cost of ₹3.50 crore and once the rainwater drains out, the new road would be paved. Normally, water stagnates in the foreshore portion of any lake bund. This protected the earthen bund from any damage and breach.

The Vadakkupattu lake, which is spread over 144 acres, has 60% storage of its capacity. The Water Resources Department has written to the District Rural Development Agency to consult it before laying the road and follow guidelines to safeguard the lake.