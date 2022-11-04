Residents’ struggle to rid Sembakkam Lake of encroachments continues

ADVERTISEMENT

The residents of Sarvamangala Nagar in Sembakkam have been demanding removal of encroachments from the local lake. The Sembakkam lake, located between Hasthinapuram and Sembakkam, was once spread over several acres but has gradually shrunk because of encroachments, construction of a burial ground, a private school and a temple.

Social activist Ravi said the residents’ welfare association has been repeatedly petitioning the Chengalpattu district administration to remove the encroachments and has approached the National Green Tribunal (NGT) but the encroachments have only grown over the years.

The residents claimed that the sand removed from the lake was dumped at an adjacent spot. A senior official of the Water Resources department said notices had been issued to the encroachers but the eviction process was yet to start. Regarding the dumping of the sand removed from the lake, the official as per the rules any sand removed from a waterwody could not be transferred elsewhere and had to be used in situ.