Residents step up campaign to convert Otteri dump yard into playground

A delegation of residents from the area met the Greater Chennai Corporation officials on August 5; the officials assured them that they would take steps to meet their demand

August 06, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - CHENNAI

Aloysius Xavier Lopez
The residents say the sprawling dump yard in Otteri is becoming a health hazard.

The residents say the sprawling dump yard in Otteri is becoming a health hazard. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Residents in north Chennai have intensified the campaign to get the dump yard inOtteri converted into a playground. A delegation of residents met the Greater Chennai Corporation officials at Ripon Buildings on Saturday. The officials assured the delegation that they would look into their demand and initiate necessary steps.

The dump yard, located in Otteri of Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone, has become an eyesore in the area that is fast developing with several high-rise apartments set to come up after the construction of Stephenson Bridge.

Residents said they had requested Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to intervene in the matter and convert the dump yard into a playground. The Minister took up the issue with the Corporation officials and asked them to consider the matter.

The residents alleged that some officials of the Corporation were delaying the process by asking them to suggest an alternative site to dump the waste.

“The dump yard is vast. We have been protesting against it for more than three years. Thearea will become a health hazard if the dumping of waste continues for some more years. The authorities should convert it into a playground,” said Madan Kumar, a resident.

Plastic waste dumped in the area increases the risk of pollution in the ocean because of the presence of a canal in the area.

The dump yard is located near commercial areas such as Purasawalkam. Corporation officials should find an alternative site to dump the waste, the residents demanded.

