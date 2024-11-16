 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Residents stage protest seeking measures to prevent pollution of Korattur Lake

Published - November 16, 2024 12:45 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The protesting members held placards and raised slogans seeking measures to protect the waterbody from pollution.

The protesting members held placards and raised slogans seeking measures to protect the waterbody from pollution. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Members of Korattur Aeri Pathukappu Makkal Iyakkam (KAPMI), a citizens’ movement voicing for the restoration of Korattur Lake, staged a protest near the Chennai Metrowater office in Mogappair on Friday seeking action against sewage pollution of the waterbody.

The Korattur Lake, which is one of the major waterbodies in the western parts of the city, remains vulnerable to sewage pollution and encroachments despite the several measures taken up by various government agencies.

The protesting members held placards and raised slogans seeking measures to protect the waterbody from pollution and implement the directive of the National Green Tribunal, Southern Bench, to plug sewage outfalls.

The protesters were detained in a private hall and released later in the evening.

Residents said there were seven sewage pumping stations near the lake, including Menambedu and Karukku, which needed proper maintenance. Otherwise, sewage would reach the waterbody through the Ambattur surplus course and the Pattaravakkam channel.

They also demanded that sewer connections must not be given to encroaching structures in places such as Vinayaga Nagar and Krishna Nagar.

KAPMI’s secretary S. Sekaran said areas such as TNHB Colony in Korattur were inundated with sewage-laced floodwater during the heavy rain last month. Alleging that bribe was sought to provide sewer connections in Korattur, he said the process to provide sewer connections in the added areas must be simplified. The work to provide underground drainage network in wards 85 and 86 must be expedited to prevent the pollution of the waterbody.

Though the Greater Chennai Corporation has cleared water hyacinth near the lake’s regulator, a portion of it continues to reel under aquatic weed invasion, he said.

Pointing out that the Ambattur Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Association had already built a sewage treatment plant near the lake, S. Sujatha, KAPMI’s treasurer, suggested that the water agency must construct a sewage treatment plant (STP) with a capacity to treat 30 million litres of sewage a day.

Published - November 16, 2024 12:45 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.