Residents show keen interest in SWD work

Residents of a few streets in Shenoy Nagar have woken up to a more complete definition of stormwater drain desilting. In fact, they are shaping it partly by getting involved in the process in a small way.

“Stormwater desilting work essentially means 'carrying out desilting and minor repair works along with it'. It would involve having damaged manhole lids replaced, clearing blocks around SWD inlets and other such repairs,” says a Corporation official from Zone 8.

As in other parts of the city, such works are being carried out at many streets in Shenoy Nagar, including Lakshmi Talkies Road, Nathamuni Street and Ayyavu Street. Residents are closely monitoring the process, and urging Corporation officials to attend to minor repairs.

“On Nadhamuni Street, we have changed four manhole lids. And on Lakshmi Talkies Road, around 10 have been replaced,” says the Corporation official, adding that residents point out any such problems they and we promptly attend to it.

The most significant work is that of recreating entry points for rainwater in stormwater drains where the inlets have ‘closed’ due to various reasons. In some cases, ramps raised by residents have led to closure of inlets. A rise in road level due to relaying work without milling in another contributing factor. Now, contract workers employed by the Greater Chennai Corporation are creating fresh inlets.

Though the Corporation fits sieves to the newly created inlets, some residents get steel-sieves themselves — what they consider to be very effective in preventing muck from entering the drains — give it to the workers. If they meet the required standards, these sieves are fitted. It just shows the involvement.

There are two types of inlets – chute-pipe system and the more modern, silt-catch pit. The stormwater drain network in the afore-said streets are mostly characterised chute-pipe inlets, which poses a bit of challenge in maintenance.

“Now, over the last three to four years, silt-catch pits are aggressively promoted. However, there are still many places where chute pipes are still in use, and we still manage with it and the challenges in cleaning it poses,” says the Corporation official.

The official says that the residents’ interest and involvement is sending out a positive signal, and creates a sense of collaboration.