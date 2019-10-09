Residents share grievances with MP

From lack of transport facilities to poor infrastructure, residents of Perumbakkam poured out their woes to Member of Parliament Tamizhachi Thangapandian when she visited the Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) resettlement colony on Saturday.

She was taking part in the programme conducted as part of the World Day for Decent Work, observed on October 7, organised by the Tamil Nadu Domestic Workers Welfare Board along with Actionaid, in the resettlement colony.

Lack of toilets

K. Bhuvaneshwari, a school student, complained about the lack of proper toilets, compound wall and higher secondary school in the premises. “Students, especially girls are not able to play in the school,” she said.

Yasmin, another woman resident of Perumbakkam, said that there was a need to improve transportation facilities, hospitals and police outposts in the locality. Chitra, who represented the domestic workers union, said that there was a need for Fire and Rescue Services centre and e-seva centre in the colony. Ms. Tamizhachi Thangapandian assured to take it up the issue with TNSCB officials at the earliest.

Later addressing the audience, she spoke on how men should show care and concern towards women. She recalled how she learnt from the experiences of women in her village, especially self-respect.

“Now we all enjoy eight-hour working days. This was the result of a protest for their rights by a group of women working in the weaving industry in the United States of America,” she pointed out.

P. Clarammal and Sister Valarmathi from the National Domestic Workers Movement spoke on fixing ₹75 per hour as minimum wages for domestic workers. “We also a need specific National Legislation for domestic workers,” said Ms. Clarammal.