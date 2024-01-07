Residents seek veterinary clinic in Pattabhiram; hawkers congest IRR

January 07, 2024 10:42 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST

The Avadi Corporation was formed by merging the Avadi municipality and other nearby special panchayats but it is yet to start providing the basic civic amenities of roads, and dependable water supply.

The corporation, formed along with Tambaram Corporation, is lagging behind on some fronts compared to the southern neighbour in good road facility, and street lighting.

Moreover, in some localities like Pattabhiram and Thiruninravur coming under the Tiruvallur district where more than three lakh residents are living, there is the lack of any veterinary clinic. Pattabhiram, though has become a prominent residential locality, has a village environment with several families engaged in cattle rearing, apart from those who have pets.

However, there is no government veterinary clinic or any veterinary doctor to provide treatment to the cows and buffaloes here. We request the Avadi corporation to open a veterinary clinic in the Avadi Taluk office campus located on CTH Road.

T. Sadagopan,

President,

Tamil Nadu Progressive Consumer Centre, Pattabiram.

Avadi Corporation responds

Sources in the Avadi municipal corporation said the decision to set up a veterinary clinic is taken by Animal Husbandry or Health Department. The corporation would only allot site for the facility.

Hawkers and road side shops narrow the carriageway of IRR

The southern extension of the Inner Ring Road (IRR) linking GST Road with Velachery Main Road has become congested because of mushrooming of hawkers and small shops.

The IRR has become an important link for thousands of motorists proceeding to GST Road as it was not much crowded a few years ago. But with the road becoming popular among morning and evening walkers and being a wide road, vehicular movement has started increasing. However, the road has become congested not because of any space constraints but due to the mushrooming of small time hawkers and road side shops completely taking over the wide footpath which also spills onto the road. Moreover, the customers visiting the shops park the vehicles haphazardly causing inconvenience to the road users.

Motorists want the State Highways Department to take steps to remove these shops causing inconvenience to the motorists.

T. Harish,

Madipakkam

(Readers can write to this column at readersmailchennai @thehindu.co.in)