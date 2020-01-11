Residents seek vehicular subway near Korukkupet railway station

It is a common sight to see motorcyclists sneaking in through narrow gaps between vehicles to cross the closed level-crossing at Kannan Street and Thiyagappa Street near Korukkupet railway station. They tilt their bikes and sneak under the gate to cross to the other side. The motorcyclists seem to have no regard for their safety or that of the others.

Pedestrians too often risk their lives and cross the gates and the tracks.

The residents of Korukkupet have made a request to the Greater Chennai Corporation and the Southern Railway to construct a vehicular subway at Level Crossing 2.

Says B. Pandian, a motorist and resident of Korukkupet, “When the gates of the level-crossing closes, vehicles pile up on Kannan Street and Thiyagappa Street till Ennore High Road. When the gates open, motorists indulge in rash driving to cross the gates. More than a decade ago, the Corporation proposed to build a vehicular subway connecting Ennore High Road and Kannan Street. The proposal was dropped after the residents protested and approached the Madras High Court against land acquisition.”

“We warn pedestrians and motorcyclists not to cross the tracks when the gates are closed. But most of them don’t pay any heed to our caution,” says a Southern Railway official.