Residents seek restoration of RWH well on road in Guindy

17 October 2020 12:16 IST

They complain of water stagnation as the height of Race View Colony Main Road Extension has been increased

Residents of Race View Colony Main Road Extension in Guindy have requested the Zone 13 of Greater Chennai Corporation to scrap, mill and relay a section of the road. According to residents, that section of the road had been relaid by a resident who moved into the locality in November 2019. He relaid the road in front of his house and therefore the height of the road has increased.

They have also drawn attention to another issue: A rainwater harvesting structure constructed by GCC getting covered with a layer of concrete, leading to water stagnation on this section whenever it rains.

Further, the water does not flow into the stormwater drains located beneath the railway tracks at the Guindy railway station.

Southern Railway has drilled a hole on the wall abutting the track to make sure rainwater flows into the stormwater drains.

Residents also complain of mosquitoes breeding in the stagnant water.

Race View Colony witnesses heavy traffic by virtue of its proximiy to Guindy railway station and Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus stops. According to residents, complaints have been submitted to GCC but they are of no avail.

In this respect, a Zone 13 official says, “We will look into the issue and take remedial measures.”