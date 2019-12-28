Chennai

Residents seekhigh-mast lamp at intersection

They have also requested that a fragile electricity pole be removed from this spot in Royala Nagar

The narrow intersection of Naidu Street and Kambar Street in Royala Nagar (Zone 11 — Valasaravakkam), off Arcot Road, lacks proper illumination at night. Residents of the locality want the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to install a high- mast lamp at the intersection as the existing sodium-vapour lamps don’t emit sufficient light. “Passers-by rely on the headlights of vehicles to navigate through this intersection,” says B. Vasanth, a resident of Porur. Further, the intersection has a sodium vapour lamp fixed on a fragile pole. Residents also point out that through Naidu Street has LED lights, it is not sufficient to illuminate the intersection. Many motorists choose to take this intersection while heading to K.K. Nagar via Nesapakkam instead of the congested Arcot Road. Besides, there are many educational institutions in the vicinity. Therefore the intersection witnesses heavy traffic. “Steps will be taken to provide a high-mast lamp at the intersection soon,” says a GCC official.

Dec 28, 2019

