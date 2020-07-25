Residents seek facilities at temporary market in Ambattur

The playground attached to Sir Ramaswami Mudaliar Higher Secondary School functions as a market and (below) the old market. Photos: D. Madhavan

Intermittent showers have left the common open market at Ambattur slushy and slippery, forcing many residents to keep away from it. Residents want the market to be re-located to a new location with adequate facilities. A roof and a levelled floor top the list of requests.

Since March, the common market, which was operating near the railway station in Ambattur Old Town (OT) was shifted to the open playground at Sir Ramaswami Mudaliar Higher Secondary School on CTH Road, as part of the temporary arrangement by the civic body to ensure availability of essential items for residents during the lockdown. Over 40 vegetable and fruit shops have been operating at the school’s playground without the basic facilities of toilets and water.

“Recently, when I visited the market, I had to wade through slushy pathways. As evening showers are frequent, better facilities should be set up,” says T. Gunaseelan, a long-time resident of Ambattur.

The existing farmer’s market, around 200 metres from the temporary set-up on the school playground, was used for a week to decongest the common market. Lack of transport for traders and an unclean atmosphere including thick bushes inside the farmer's market has forced traders and residents to stay away from the facility.

The farmer's market in Ambattur is one of the biggest in the city with 100 shops. Better utilisation including providing basic facilities like a clean place, water taps, toilets and storage facilities will not only ensure residents’ safety but also provide a platform for farmers to sell their produce directly to consumers, say residents.

“Basic facilities including better shelters and flooring will be established at the the market soon,” says a Corporation official.