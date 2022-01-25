Residents seek better MTC bus service on Koyambedu-Medavakkam route

CHENNAI

25 January 2022 01:14 IST

The residents in and around Medavakkam are facing hardship because of inadequate buses and the discontinuation of direct service to Mylapore.

The MTC bus (Route no. 76) operated between Medavakkam and Dr. MGR Bus Terminus, Koyambedu, had good patronage. Regular commuters such as office-goers and traders going to the vegetable market in Koyambedu complained that the bus service remained inadequate during evening rush hours. As a result, they had to change two buses.

The residents of Medavakkam also want the reintroduction of Route No. M15 between Medavakkam and Mylapore.

Advertising

Advertising

S. Raghunathan, a resident of Sowbhagya Nagar near Perumbakkam, said the stoppage of the direct bus service to Mylapore has resulted in residents of several localities, comprising Perumbakkam, Medavakkam, Seethalapakkam and Pallikaranai, being forced to take two buses.

A senior official of the MTC denying that there was inadequate service on Route no. 76 said that more than 12 services were operated.

Regarding the M15 bus service, the official said the MTC has been operating more than 14 numbers of Route 14M Extension from Medavakkam to Saidapet and Broadway, he said.