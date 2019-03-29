Plea to introduce additional small buses

Residents of Nanganallur and Pazhavanthangal have requested the MTC officials to introduce small bus services through Nanganallur and Pazhavanthangal.

Lack of connectivity among interior localities, including Civil Aviation Colony and Voltas Colony in Nanganallur, forces residents to rely on autorickshaws and private modes of transport. Besides, to reach Pazhavanthangal railway station or Nanganallur Road Metrostation, residents have to walk or take an autorickshaw.

At present, small buses S85 (Velachery-Alandur Metro Station) and S18 (Velachery-Nanganallur) ply through Thillai Ganga Nagar and MGR Road in Nanganallur, covering only a few areas in the locality.

“Earlier, a small bus S11 that plied between Pallavaram and Keezhkattalai was stopped due to less revenue generation. It must be re-introduced and the frequency of the existing two small bus services must be increased,” says V. Rama Rao, project director, Traffic and Transportation Forum.

Residents complain that though the service was stopped due to poor patronage, the poor patronage could only be attributed to irregular services.

Residents have also asked for re-introduction of normal bus services M21G and M18N that were plying from Nanganallur to Broadway and Guduvanchery respectively. The services were discontinued a year ago.

Besides, residents demand a new small bus service from Alandur Metrostation, plying through Nanganallur Metrostation, Pazhavanthangal, Vembuli Amman Kovil Street, Veeraraghavan Street, Nanganallur Second Main Road, Sixth Main Road, 21st Street, Fifth Main Road, Nanganallur Telephone Exchange, Lakshmi Nagar First Main Road, 100ft Road, Voltas Colony, Madipakkam Koot Road and Keezhkattalai.