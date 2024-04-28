Residents rescue baby girl from sunshade at apartment building near Avadi

April 28, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - CHENNAI

A baby girl who was stuck on the edge of a temporary sunshade of an apartment building near Avadi was rescued by neighbours on Sunday. She has been admitted to a private hospital in Egmore and is doing fine.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior officer of the Avadi Police Commissionerate said the seven-month-old baby along with her parents Venkatesh and Ramya lived on the fourth floor of the apartment complex in Thirumullaivoyal. On Sunday, when Ms. Ramya was playing with her daughter on the balcony, her hands slipped, and the baby landed on the temporary sunshade below.

Noticing the infant on the edge of the roof, residents on the ground floor held a tautly stretched bed sheet, hoping to catch her safely in case she falls. Meanwhile, a few men broke open a glass window on the second floor of the building and tried to rescue the baby. One of them managed to grab hold of the infant, and with help of the others, safely got her down from the sunshade.

The video of the rescue went viral on social media.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.