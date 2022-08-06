Residents raise stands of trees to check unauthorised parking 

August 06, 2022 22:00 IST

Green marshals posted at Arundale Beach Road in Kalakshetra Colony

What can stop any motor vehicle — from a low-powered wimp of a machine to a Supperalloy Darkshine on wheels, one flaunting horsepower as if it were rock-hard muscles?

Arundale Beach Road residents have a rather dumbfounding answer: “Even the fragile stem of a sapling could be the ‘drive-stopper’, if you knew where to put it.”

And they are putting their money where their mouth is.

Through individual efforts, some residents are shooing away motorists that take an inch not granted to them.

A stand of ‘trees’ appear now and again demonstrating this resolve.

In a majority of cases, the trees are hardly trees. An unlikely battalion is pitted against unauthorised parking. They range from suckling babes — saplings around four feet tall — to young trees sniffing their way in the air and reaching for adulthood. The exercise is concentrated on one side of the road to prevent parking of vehicles there. A measure absolutely necessary, as Arundale Beach Road would not progress beyond round one of Broad Interior Roads selection trials anywhere in the world.

The best demonstration of stem power is found along a section of the compound wall of Besant Arundale Senior Secondary School, where a stand of saplings hold their own, fending off motorists looking for a slot to rest their tyres.

Along another section of the same compound wall stands the most pampered greenery in town. It is also the most infectious demonstration of a commitment to greening the neighbourhood.

These saplings — best described as adolescents — are securely encased in bamboo guards, barbed wires lining them vertically to make sure they are not prised apart by curious and restless human hands. Besides the bamboo guards, a sprinkling of cacti serves as bulwark against bovines, known to occasionally scuff their hooves in this locality.

The mastermind behind this bamboo-assisted greening effort is P Harihar, a resident of a five-unit apartment, Cee Dee Yes Sree Wisma.

Harihar explains he installed these guards after noticing passersby, particularly children from the nearby school, plucking at the saplings.

As this mid-road conversation unspools around school time, he asks this writer to wait and watch: And as if on cue, a gaggle of children lay restless hands on the green stand. He reveals he has got someone to water the saplings every day, and someone one else to maintain the saplings every 45 days against pests.

Harihar notes he feels pleasant about having taken this initiative and keeping it going in this manner, whenever another resident of the locality is inspired by it to start something similar, and also when passersby stop by to take selfies with the greenery encased in bamboo tree guards as backdrop.

The stands of greenery one finds on the road are results of efforts by residents, each of them focussed on a patch outside their home, Harihar notes.

The small efforts add up to a collective good.

The diffuse exercises are said to be turbo-charged by the Kalakshetra Colony Welfare Association (KCWA) — in which Arundale Beach Road is subsumed — by sustaining a culture of tree-planting across the locality.

“We plant saplings everywhere, but we are targetting this road specifically because many vehicles from outside are brought and parked here,” says Ravi Raman, president, KCWA. “But we also focus on other pockets. For example, at the end of Beach Road, there is a Corporation school; and we have carried out tree-planting exercises around that area too, as we have issues like unauthorised parking there. People from outside the colony park their vehicles.”