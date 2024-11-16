 />
Residents raise concerns over excessive noise due to demolition work

Published - November 16, 2024 01:01 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
A view of demolition site at Padmanabhan street, Thyagaraya Nagar in Chennai on Friday.

A view of demolition site at Padmanabhan street, Thyagaraya Nagar in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: AKHILA EASWARAN

Residents of T. Nagar have raised concerns over excessive noise pollution caused by the demolition of a building opposite their apartments on Padmanabha Street. 

The demolition, which began a week ago, has been generating disruptive levels of noise, with sound levels well above the legal limit.

A resident, using a noise-monitoring app recommended by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has recorded noise levels consistently reaching 80 dB (decibels) for nearly nine hours a day, far surpassing the permissible limit of 55 dB in residential areas, as set by the Central Pollution Control Board. This noise was recorded at a distance of about 20 metres from the site.

The contractor overseeing the demolition reportedly indicated that the loud work would continue for another three to four weeks. Initially, they were said to have used an excavator for the demolition, which did not cause noise. However, they later switched to pneumatic jackhammers, leading to loud noise.

In response to the ongoing disturbance, a formal complaint was lodged with the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) on Friday. A staff member from the board visited the site to assess the situation. According to a TNPCB official, the contractor assured them that the work would be completed within a week. However, the official also stated that the board cannot take action independently without further steps from the complainants.

