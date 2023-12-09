Residents raise concerns of sewage overflow; Metrowater engages more vehicles to clear waterlogging

December 09, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST - CHENNAI

Residents of parts of northern and western areas in Chennai where floodwater has receded, have raised concerns of sewage overflow.

Overflow and mixing of sewage with rainwater have been a perennial issue for many densely populated areas in north Chennai and the floods, caused by Cyclone Michaung-induced rain, have only made the problem worse.

Sankar, a resident of Choolai said: “The locality already faced frequent sewage overflows. After floodwater receded, sewers overflowed and stagnated on some streets. This has led to an unbearable stench”.

Residents of Muthamizh Nagar said sewage was overflowing on four streets. Pensioner’s Lane, Old Washermenpet, also faced a similar issue. Korattur subway remained inundated for the fifth day and efforts were on to pump the water out. J. Gopalakrishnan of Korattur said: “Stagnant sewage on the second and 18th streets had entered houses too. We were assured that the issue would be sorted out by Saturday. Workers have also started clearing garbage from 49th and 71st streets, where sewage has mixed with water.”

Officials of Chennai Metrowater said sewer infrastructure had carried and pumped nearly 1,200 million litres of water during heavy rain. This is more than double the daily load and led to sewer issues.

Meanwhile, Chennai Metrowater has accelerated work to clear waterlogging and resumed piped water supply across the city. Nearly 600 vehicles were involved in clearing waterlogging and addressing sewer problems. Floodwater in nearly 333 streets was cleared on Thursday.

Tanker trips were increased to 4,227 on Thursday to supply water to flood-affected areas and 74 relief camps across the city. Piped water supply has been resumed after inundation was cleared in water-distribution facilities, officials said.

