Residents raise concern over unfinished channel on arterial road in Pallikaranai

Residents of parts of Pallikaranai raised concern over unfinished work to build a channel linking water from the Narayanapuram lake to Pallikaranai marshland through 200-Feet Radial Road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents said the large trench on the arterial road was getting filled with rainwater and obstructing traffic. The cement roads alongside the canal were seen to be worn down, with iron rods jutting out.

Members of the Ramaniyam Ocean Dew Residents’ Welfare Association, Pallikaranai, said it had become increasingly difficult to navigate the stretch, which had been narrowed down due to the work. Sowmya V. of Pallikaranai said once a school on the stretch reopens, the traffic would turn more chaotic. The work, which was started only last month, was progressing at a slow pace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents said there was a threat of a road collapse owing to the downpour. Karthik Veeraraghavan, secretary of the association, said the situation would worsen when the road witnesses waterlogging during the monsoon. Besides obstructing traffic, there is a threat of accidents too.

The Water Resources Department (WRD) started work on the 900-m channel towards the end of September after much delay. The ₹44-crore project suffered a delay owing to a wait for nod from the State Highways Department. The channel, which would have a capacity to carry about 1,200 cubic feet per second of water, is expected to mitigate floods in neighbouring areas.

An official at the site stated that dewatering measures using submerged motors were being undertaken as per instructions from the WRD. An additional diesel generator is also enroute for expediting the work. When flagged about the issue, Perungudi zone (XIV) chairman S.V. Ravichandran said the motors were ready three days ago.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.