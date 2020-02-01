Residents raise concern about water wastage from Chembarambakkam lake

Residents of Kundrathur have raised concerns about water being discharged from the Chembarambakkam reservoir through a small channel, leading to water wastage. Chembarambakkam is one of the major lakes used as a storage point for the city's drinking needs.

Spread over 2,316 hectares, Chembarambakkam lake is the largest among the four water bodies being used as drinking water source for Chennai. It now has 1,547 million cubic feet of water against its capacity of 3,645 mcft. Though it is mainly a drinking water source and ceased to be irrigation tank, the infrastructure created for irrigation still remains.

K. Natarajan, a resident of Kundrathur, said, “I noticed that water is leaking out of the reservoir through a small channel on the rear of portion of the lake and proceeding towards Thirumudivakkam and Sirukulathur for the past 10 days.” Referring to his post on social media, he said that though irrigation was being done in small patches around the lake, the Water Resources Department must ensure that faults in its shutters are repaired. Otherwise, it would lead to scarcity during summer.

However, residents of Chembarambakkam said it was normal for a small quantity of water to stagnate in the irrigation channel that covers areas including Keluthipettai near Kundrathur.

M. Elango, area committee member, Chembarambakkam, CPM, said residents in neighbouring areas use this water for washing. Paddy cultivation is still being done in Sirukulathur and surrounding localities using this water.

“Instead of water being let out regularly, the Department must regulate water discharge for cultivation through this channel and save even a small portion of resources getting wasted,” he said.