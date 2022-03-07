Residents raise a stink over water board’s site turning into dump at Iyappanthangal
Trucks indiscriminately dump garbage at the one-acre site; CMWSSB to fence the site soon
On the periphery of Porur lake, a site belonging to Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has turned into a dump.
Residents of Iyyapanthangal complained that garbage collected from the locality was dumped at the nearly one-acre site at Subramaniam Nagar. The thickly populated area lacks a designated site for dumping garbage. Though the site has a board put up by the water board warning trespassers, vehicles have been dumping garbage for several months now, they said.
Social activist V. Pughazhventhan said the area near Oil Mills Road was surrounded by apartments. Earlier, garbage used to be dumped at the periphery of Porur lake. After strong protests, the site of the water utility was being used for dumping waste. “Mounds of garbage are often set on fire and pose a health hazard to residents. Moreover, the area faces a threat of groundwater contamination,” he said.
Residents demanded that the site must be protected to be used for infrastructure development.
The CMWSSB officials said steps would be taken fence the site after inspection by a team in one or two days. They said garbage would be cleared from the site. “We will coordinate with the local body and ask it to stop such dumping of garbage in the site,” an official said.
