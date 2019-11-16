Residents raise a stink about roadside compost pits

The row of open concrete compost pits set up on Sixth Avenue Main Road in Anna Nagar is raising a stink. Set up more than four years ago to compost waste collected from households, today it seems to be a shed for stray cattle and dogs. These animals sift through the waste for leftovers and this causes an unpleasant smell to emanate from the pile. Residents have sought the relocation of the compost pits to an isolated closed area.

Located along the Otteri Nullah canal at the intersection of Sixth and Fifth Avenue Main Roads, the open compost pits — on a space earmarked for a footpath — were set up at Sixth Avenue Main Road along the canal taking advantage of the space.

“Many cows from neighbouring areas are left to feed on these compost pits, and the stench from the pits is unbearable,” said S. Karthik, a motorist from Anna Nagar.

As per the arrangement, each household has to keep biodegradable and recyclable wastes in two bins.

While Corporation workers collect biodegradable waste every day, non-biodegradable waste is taken twice a week. Every day, on an average, around 100 kg of biodegradable wastes including vegetable wastes are collected from around 160 streets coming under Ward 99, which has a population of around 10,000 persons. Anna Nagar has four Corporation wards coming under its limits (99 to 102) and the total domestic waste generated is more than 100 tons daily. Wastes generated from Ward 99 are composed on the pits along the Sixth Avenue Main Road to convert them into manure that is sold later at a nominal cost.

In its early days, the facility was maintained in a hygienic manner with fencing along the pits and proper ventilation to prevent foul smell. Stray dogs and cattle were kept away. After 45 days, compost would be removed to treat it further in the adjacent compost pits. However, for many months now, fresh garbage is dumped onto the old ones at the compost pits. Overgrown trees along the stretch block street lights, risking pedestrians and motorists.

Location of such compost pits on the footpath has also encouraged others to encroach upon the space. As a result, pedestrians, are forced to walk on the carriageway.

“Steps will be taken to maintain the facility in a hygienic manner. Lack of adequate public space in the neighbourhood is the reason to maintain the pits on the roadside,” said a Corporation official.