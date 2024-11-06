GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Residents protest plan to set up incinerator plant in Kodungaiyur

The waste-to-energy plant is facing intense opposition due to concern over its potential health and environmental risks

Published - November 06, 2024 12:44 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of north Chennai, along with civil society organisations, on Tuesday filed a formal complaint with the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB), urging the cancellation of a proposed waste-to-energy (WTE) incinerator plant in Kodungaiyur.

The plant, intended to burn 2,100 tonnes of mixed garbage daily, is facing intense opposition due to concern over its potential health and environmental risks. Kodungaiyur is home to numerous industrial facilities, including 36 large-scale factories, and the city’s largest garbage dump.

Activists and local communities argue that the WTE plant will exacerbate pollution, contributing to serious health issues, including respiratory problems, cancer, and developmental concerns in children. In addition to health hazards, the proposed plant has been criticised for its possible environmental impact. In the representation, the groups say that the incinerator’s emissions will significantly increase the city’s carbon footprint, equivalent to the daily emissions of 8,92,000 passenger cars. The high cost of electricity produced by the plant — around ₹7 per unit — will make it one of the costliest in the country.

The representation advocates for a shift in waste management policies, emphasising waste segregation, decentralised processing, and stricter enforcement of solid waste management laws rather than the construction of polluting incinerators.

Published - November 06, 2024 12:44 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.