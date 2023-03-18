Residents protest decision to scrap Metro station at Thapalpetti

March 18, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

Residents of several areas in and around Thapalpetti in Madhavaram protested on Saturday demanding Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) to reinstate the Thapalpetti Metro station along corridor-3 of the phase 2 project.

About 250 to 270 residents of various areas took part in the protest that was held near the District Collector’s office. They were residents of areas such as Palaniappa Nagar, K.K.R. Garden, K.K.R. Town, Kannapuram, Sakthi Towers, V.R.D. Nagar, Pukhraj Nagar, Roja Nagar and Sakaya Nagar.

The main reason for the protest, according to a press release issued by the residents, was to voice concerns against CMRL’s move to drop the Thapalpetti Metro from the original Detailed Project Report of corridor-3 of phase 2 citing “unconvincing explanations” such as “curvature and saving money”.

The residents, who were expecting a Metro station on Thapalpetti junction, were shocked when CMRL announced that it was scrapping the plan. A resident said there were 15 to 20 residential areas in and around Thapalpetti who would benefit if a Metro station came up at the junction.

The residents questioned the reason behind the decision to build a station between the main junctions of Thapalpetti and Moolakadai, near Murari Hospital, where there would be negligible footfall, while there are 25,000 to 30,000 residents in and around Thapalpetti junction. Their only is the reinstatement of the plan to build the Thapalpetti Metro. Office-bearers of a number of residents’ welfare associations spoke during the protest.