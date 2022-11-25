  1. EPaper
Residents protest against release of sewage into Korattur lake

The protesters demanded that action should be taken against Corporation employees who released the effluents and sewage through the regulator

November 25, 2022 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Members of the Korattur Aeri Pathukappu Makkal Iyakkam stage a protest against release of sewage into Korattur lake on Friday.

Members of the Korattur Aeri Pathukappu Makkal Iyakkam stage a protest against release of sewage into Korattur lake on Friday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Members of the Korattur Aeri Pathukappu Makkal Iyakkam (KAPMI), a citizens’ group, staged a protest on Friday against the release of sewage into the Korattur lake.

They complained that the industrial effluents and domestic sewage were released into the waterbody. The protesters, who gathered near the lake, demanded that action be taken against Greater Chennai Corporation employees in zone 7, for sewage contamination in the lake.

The Water Resources Department recently constructed three regulators, including those in DTP Colony and Ondiveeran Koil Street, Kolathur, to regulate water flow into the lake and reduce waterlogging in the neighbouring areas. The ₹2.82-crore project was implemented as part of the short-term restoration plan.

KAPMI’s general secretary S. Sekaran said the Pattaravakkam canal carried sewage and the Corporation employees opened the regulator to drain the sewage into the lake. This was against the recommendations of the joint monitoring committee appointed by the National Green Tribunal. Steps must be taken to protect the lake, which is one of the major waterbodies in the western part of the city.

