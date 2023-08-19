Residents protest against neglect of Thiruneermalai lake

August 19, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The members of People’s Awareness Association and Arkeeswarar Cony Residents’ Welfare Association organised a protest meeting on Saturday against the Water Resources Department authorities for neglecting Thiruneermalai lake. The sprawling lake has been polluted by sewage and also dumping of garbage.

V. Santhanam, founder president, People’s Awareness Association, said the WRD had been involved in rejuvenating the Pallavaram Periya Eri but the officials were failing to desilt and rejuvenate the Thiruneermalai Eri. The absence of any renovation for several years has resulted in the bund of the lake being damaged and lake bed filled with Seemai Karuvelam trees.

Citing the proposal of the State government to desilt the Sitheri lake for which more than 1,800 loads of earth would be removed and used for the expansion of the Nandambakkam Trade Centre, the protesters wanted the earth removed from the Sitheri lake, which is a supplementary of the Thiruneermalai Eri, to be used for strengthening the bunds.

Mr. Santhanam said the revenue earned by the WRD by selling the earth removed from the Sitheri lake should be used for desilting the Thiruneermalai Eri. He also wanted the Veeraraghavan lake which is another supplementary waterbody to be rejuvenated.

Officials of the WRD said they had approached Tambaram Corporation to stop sewage pollution in the lake and also recently written letter to them. Sewage release can be minimised only if the localities are covered with underground drainage network. Dumping of garbage has reduced following periodical action in the lake. Permission had to be sought from Mines Department for desilting the lake and use of desilted earth, the officials added.

Meanwhile, residents, citizens groups and various non-governmental organisations, including Korattur People’s Welfare and Awareness Trust and Exnora International, plan to go on a hunger strike on Sunday seeking to implement National Green Tribunal’s directive to protect Korattur lake from sewage pollution and encroachments. The government must take action to restore the lake water quality as its surplus water flowed into Retteri, which is being developed as city’s drinking water source.