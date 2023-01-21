ADVERTISEMENT

Residents protest against groundwater pollution in Perungudi dump yard

January 21, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - CHENNAI

Residents allege that the dump yard had caused severe groundwater pollution in the areas along the Rajiv Gandhi Salai affecting about 15 lakh people

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of the areas southern parts of Chennai staging a protest demanding closure of the Perungudi dump yard and eco restoration of the Pallikaranai marshland. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

Residents of the southern parts of the city on Saturday held a demonstration demanding closure of Perungudi dump yard and commencement of eco restoration of the Pallikaranai marshland.

At present, the State government has taken up eco restoration of a portion of the Pallikaranai marshland on the southern part of Thoraipakkam Pallavaram Radial Road on 445 acres of land, which was handed over by the Greater Chennai Corporation 10 years ago.

Around 500 acres of Pallikaranai marshland is still used by the agencies such as the Corporation and the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) for waste management. However, the residents alleged that this had caused severe pollution of groundwater in the areas along the Rajiv Gandhi Salai, which is considered an Information Technology corridor.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Health hazard

Confederation of Sholinganallur Constituency Residents’ Welfare Association general secretary V. Parthiban said more than 15 lakh residents were affected by the groundwater pollution. “In Ward 193, Sai Nagar, 850 houses have been built in the layout formed in 1985. The layout was formed while there was no pollution. Three residents in our layout have been hospitalised now. The groundwater has turned pink. We depend on groundwater for our requirements,” he said.

As many as 149 residents’ associations came together to form a confederation to demand the closure of the dump yard. S. Kumararaja, a resident of Velachery, said the residents had been demanding the eco restoration of the Pallikaranai marshland for the past 20 years. They had launched protests in support of the demand in 2003 under the banner of Save Pallikaranai Marshland Forum.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US