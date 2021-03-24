Residents protest against Corporation’s COVID-19 Care Centre in Athipet

Following the launch of a COVID-19 Care Centre by the Greater Chennai Corporation in Athipet in Ambattur zone, residents launched a protest against the centre on Tuesday.

The residents claimed that the officials of the Tamil Nadu Housing Board had handed over a few vacant blocks on the premises to the Greater Chennai Corporation to develop a COVID-19 Care Centre without consulting them. The residents started the protest at 10 a.m. on Tuesday and tried to meet with the TNHB officials, demanding a refund of the amount paid to purchase the houses last year.

‘Officials not responding’

“We have not received any response from officials. We will continue to protest. The residents are worried about the public health on the premises,” one of the protesters said. Over 50% of the 2,394 houses in the apartment complex were handed over to buyers a few months ago. Many of the buyers, who belong to the low income group, have occupied them after the lockdown.

The decision to shift COVID-19 patients to the care centre in ambulances on Monday led to the protests, residents said. The decision to construct houses for low income groups of residents in Athipet was taken by former Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa in 2016, residents said.

Officials of the Corporation said the COVID-19 Care Centre in Athipet would accommodate 5,000 patients.

“All the patients in the care centre are asymptomatic. We are yet to take a decision about shifting the centre to a new premises,” an official said.