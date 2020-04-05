Residents pool in funds to provide for the needy during lockdown

As the lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19 has left the homeless people to fend for themselves, residents’ welfare associations and NGOs in Velachery are playing their part in helping the needy.

Members of the Velachery Annai Indira Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association (VAINRWA) have been collecting funds from the residents in the locality and taking up several welfare works.

S. Kumararaja, an office bearer of the VAINRWA, said that the first job was to keep the area clean. Over 400 kg of bleaching powder was purchased and sprayed in all the 21 streets using the services of the Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

The VAINRWA has given more than 400 kg of rice to the Deepam Trust and has made arrangements for providing cooked food to the personnel of the Fire and Rescue Services Department since the day of the lockdown from March 24. Also, a food kit containing rice and other provisions for the entire month was distributed to 15 sanitary workers in the area.

Velachery-based Deepam Trust has been providing more than 500 packets of cooked food in the morning and evening to the labourers, homeless persons and poor people, for the past 10 days. Even before the lockdown, it was providing Annadhanam regularly to the people in the locality, said a member of the trust.