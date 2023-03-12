ADVERTISEMENT

Residents pay homage to banyan tree felled for subway work in Chromepet

March 12, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The banyan tree, estimated to be 50 years old, could not transplanted, say officials; Highways Department has requested Forest Department to provide 10 saplings as it has earmarked a site to plant them

The Hindu Bureau

The residents of Chromepet paying homage to a banyan tree which was felled to make way for the construction of a subway at Radha Nagar. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Members of the People Awareness Association in Chromepet came together to pay their homage to an old banyan tree which was cutdown to facilitate the construction of the subway at Radha Nagar.

The members performed its last rites by placing a floral wreath and observing two minutes silence in memory of the banyan tree which could be more than 50 years old.

Social activist V. Santhanam said the huge banyan tree was felled by the State Highways for construction of the subway. It had served the public by providing shade during the summer and shelter to the birds. He said the tree finally had to make way for a public cause.

The members were holding placards to create awareness among the public on the need to plant more trees. The association plans to install a small plaque as a mark of remembrance for the tree once the subway work is completed.

Sources in the Highways Department said the tree had to be cut since it could not be transplanted. “We have taken approval of the Green Committee, have chosen a site and have sought 10 saplings from the Forest Department. Banyan trees cannot be transplanted due to their deep roots and wide branches,” an official said.

Around 70% of the work on the subway had been completed. The approach road from the Radha Nagar side is over and 50 metres of the 170 metres of the approach on the GST Road had been finished. The wells that were sunk on either side to prevent groundwater from entering the subway too are ready.

“We hope to complete the subway by the end of May. Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu had inspected the subway recently and instructed us to finish it as early as possible,” the official said.

