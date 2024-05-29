GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Residents oppose proposal to shift Velachery sub-registrar office to Adyar

The office that was functioning all these years from rented premises in different locations of Velachery, at present, suffers from space constraints and lack of parking facility

Published - May 29, 2024 07:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The residents have expressed concern over the proposal to shift the sub-registrar office from Velachery due to space constraints.

The sub-registrar office is at present located on Rajalakshmi Nagar Main Road. The plan to shift it to Adyar would force the residents to go a long way to carryout various land document-related works. 

The sub-registrar office in Velachery, covering the two villages of Madipakkam and Velachery, started functioning in 1994. All these years, the office was functioning from rented premises in different locations of Velachery, with hundreds of sale deeds getting registered daily. At present, the sub-registrar office suffers from space constraints and lack of parking facility. 

T. Arun, a resident of Rajalakshmi Nagar, said the office though located on the main road lacks adequate space, with several customers forced to wait outside. Besides, the lack of parking space has resulted in customers parking their vehicles on the road margin causing severe inconvenience to motorists. 

S. Kumararaja, office-bearer of Federation of Velachery Residents Welfare Associations, said at a time when it’s 10 years since Velachery became a separate constituency and several important government offices, including Tahsildar office and Fire and Rescue Services station, have been set up, and plans are afoot to make Velachery a separate zone by the Chennai Corporation, the shifting of the sub-registrar office would cause severe inconvenience. He suggested that the sub-registrar office could be shifted to the Tahsildar office in Seva Nagar which has ample space. 

A senior official of the Registration Department said there is a need for a big building with ample space for creating public waiting area and other amenities. At present, there is no space for constructing a sub-registrar office and hence it has been proposed to be shifted to Adyar. 

