Residents oppose demolition of a govt. school’s new compound wall

Revenue officials say the wall encroached a portion of the village road. Headmistress Sumathi says the move has wasted taxpayers’ money and put lives of students at risk, especially a few weeks before the northeast monsoon

Residents, students and teachers of the Panchayat Union Primary School in Neelanthangal village near Tiruvannamalai have opposed the demolition of the school’s newly constructed compound wall by revenue officials, who said the wall had encroached a portion of the existing village road.

The five-foot-high wall is the first such facility for the government school since its inception in 1952, was constructed a month and half ago after years of struggle by villagers to ensure the safety of students inside the campus. The wall was built at a cost of ₹5.83 lakh from the ward development fund of the local councillor. A few days ago, a team of revenue officials, led by Block Development Officer (BDO), Keelpennathur, S. Kanthimathi, demolished a portion of the wall before residents and parents intervened and halted the drive. Residents said construction of the wall was in progress since January and was completed nearly two months ago but revenue officials realised that it encroached the village road only now. “Demolition of a portion of the new compound wall has wasted taxpayers’ money and put our students at risk, especially when the northeast monsoon is only a few weeks away,” said R. Sumathi, Headmistress of the school.

Officials said it was only during re-laying of the existing village road when the local panchayat officials realised that a around 10 feet of the stretch had been encroached by the wall. “The contractor has to re-build the compound wall within the school space with the initially sanctioned cost,” S. Chakkarai, Tasildar (Keelpennathur), told The Hindu.

At present, the school has 36 students, including 19 girls. It is the only government facility in the village. Students have to travel at least 5 km for higher classes to the neighbouring Gudalur village.