Residents in Chennai oppose compost yards in small parks

Residents of various neighbourhoods have opposed the Chennai Corporation’s move to develop decentralised waste management facilities in parks.

Civic officials have started developing compost yards in over 600 parks in the city to process wet waste. Some of the compost yards were closed by local officials after residents complained of the stench from decaying waste affecting their morning walk.

Anna Nagar West Extension Phase Two Residents’ Welfare Association president V. Raja Gopal said the design of the compost yard in the park had led to the disruption of morning walk by residents of the Officers’ Colony Park in Ward 89.

“Initially, Corporation officials said they would compost only leaves from the park. Now the smell is affecting morning walk of the residents. Children’s play area and yoga platform is also near the compost yard. They seem to be dumping all kinds of waste for composting,” said Mr. Gopal. The Officers’ Colony burial ground could be an alternative location, he suggested.

Morning walkers of another park in Krishnapuram, Ambattur, have also objected to the development of compost yard on the park premises. Ambattur Krishnapuram Park neighbourhood resident Kishore said the civic officials had closed the compost yard following protest by residents.

Former Corporation Councillor P.V. Tamil Selvan said: “The project is good. But should only be done in parks with large spaces. Officials should have conducted a study before implementing the project,” said Mr. Selvan.

Corporation officials in some zones said they were composting leaves collected from the parks. “ Residents have complained only about the smell caused by rotten food waste. We compost only leaves from the park. At least 10 kg leaves are cleared from the park every day and taken to the dumping yard. These leaves are then converted into manure,” said an official.