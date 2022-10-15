Residents open up space in homes and offices to support collection drive by Goonj

Photo used for representational purpose

A residents association with an office throws its doors open for it. A restaurant earmarks a prominent space near the entrance for it. A non-governmental organisation clears up one of its three rooms for it. With gestures such as these, collection points for Daan Utsav, a month-long drive by Goonj, have sprung up across Chennai.

ADVERTISEMENT

An army of volunteers, a significant number of them led by members of resident welfare associations, youngsters and those in the service sector, is driving “Dil Ki Suno … Kuch Karo” (Listen to your heart; it is time to give back). School materials, gently-used clothes, one-sided paper, footwear, blankets and old newspapers are among items that can be dropped at these points, to be picked by the Goonj team.

Aravind Srinivasan is not a new volunteer of Goonj, although he is associating with its initiative in Chennai for the first time.

“In Pune, my house is a collection point for Goonj through the year. As there is nobody at home here and Deepavali is round the corner and I think each of us must do our bit in preventing clothes from going to the landfill, I volunteered to offer my space,” says Aravind, a member of Bessie Dreamers, a running group, who works with a private firm. His independent house in Thiruvanmiyur has a small space where clothes can be dropped.

ADVERTISEMENT

NGOs that have opened up their space to facilitate the drive stand to benefit from the association.

At Arumbakkam, an NGO working with HIV positive women is looking at this association to help promote the products they make at the centre.

Similarly, Guru Vidhyashram Special School in Keelkattalai is planning to associate with Goonj to promote its vocational centre where children and adults make a range of products.

As Deepavali is round the corner, organisers are hoping more resident volunteers come forward to initiate the drive in their area. As much as it is about giving back, it is also a decluttering exercise ahead of the festival, says Anisha Baura of Goonj.

She says the collected materials will be sent to its main godown in Chennai and further segregated as school and family kits. “The bulk of what we get is clothes, some that cannot be reused. Our only request to residents is to pack such clothes separately and they will be repurposed into useful products,” says Anisha, requesting people not to give undergarments.

Those who wish to offer any space in their office, school or community to raise the required resources can contact Anisha at 9354937428 or write to anisha@goonj.org