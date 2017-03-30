Residents on IT Expressway want FOBs made safe

Residents of Rajiv Gandhi Salai, especially women, feel unsafe using the foot overbridges to cross the road after sundown.

The FOBs are covered on both sides by advertisements that cover up the stretch making it unsafe, pedestrians say.

“There may be chain snatchers or people who could follow us... the passages are quite dark. We also find people consuming alcohol on the bridge at times. There are also broken pieces of bottles strewn all over. The atmosphere is quite scary. Sometimes I think it is safer to run across the road than use the foot overbridge,” said H. Lalithaa, a resident.

FOBs at Thoraipakkam and Kandanchavady have this problem of broken bottles being strewn on the bridge and on the stairs leading up.

Unclean spot

“Earlier, when the sides were not covered, children used to sit and even study in the evenings. It used to be a very lively spot and you could find friends talking with each other. Now, they are very dirty,” said Wilson, a trader in Perungudi.

Residents suggest that perhaps the Tamil Nadu Road Development Company (TNRDC), which manages the road, could consider removing the advertisements from the sides of the pathway. They could be installed on the sides of the staircases or lifted above the FOBs.

“The FOBs should be more pedestrian-friendly. One such overbridge at MEPZ on the GST Road has a covering on top, which keeps the sun and rain out,” said B. Krithika, a resident of Pallavan Quarters.

TNRDC officials said they were aware of the issue.

“We have been receiving complaints. We are in the process of making some changes. We will soon take steps to make the FOBs safe,” said an official.

There are 14 FOBs on the IT Corridor and pedestrians say there is a need for more at places, including Sholinganallur junction, Perungudi toll plaza and Thoraipakkam Junction, since vehicles speed up most times.