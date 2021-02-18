Residents of women’s shelter in Chennai make sanitary napkins, hope to sell them for income

CHENNAI

18 February 2021 16:40 IST

The shelter, run by Surabi Trust has so far provided napkins it has made to other women’s shelters in the city, and hopes to do more

The residents of a Greater Chennai Corporation’s Women Shelter in Kilpauk have started making sanitary napkins and are now distributing them to other women shelters in the city. They hope to be able to sell the napkins in the near future at city outlets, and generate an income.

There are a total of 55 shelters in the city, run by the Shelter For Urban Homeless Cell (SUHC) og the GCC. Out of these, 11 are shelters for women and in each one, there are usually around 30 residents.

Advertising

Advertising

“Different shelters, run by different NGOs, provide various types of skill development training. Some teach tailoring, some make paper bags, phenyl, incense sticks and artificial jewellery among other things. However one shelter run by Surabi Trust in Kilpauk has started making sanitary napkins,” said Asha Parekh Nandini, city-level coordinator, SUHC.

Radha Krishnamurthy, founder, Surabi Trust, said that the sanitary napkin manufacturing machine was donated to them by a club. “We purchase raw materials for ₹25,000 and with that we can make 15,000 pieces of napkins. As of now we made 5,000 pieces. Each packet comprises six napkins,” he explained.

The napkins are being provided to all women shelters in the city. “If someone can help us with the raw materials, we can make more and provide napkins free of cost to all girls studying in government schools,” he added.

Mary Shilpa, co-ordinator, Surabi Trust, said that this will help generate some income for the women residents. “There are many women who have come here after being abandoned by their families and husbands. They are trying to fend for themselves and their children. Such small businesses can help them earn a livelihood. It would be helpful if firms can provide us with raw materials,” she said.