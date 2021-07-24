Residents of Villivakkam want the stormwater drain network to be improved to reduce waterlogging

Last week, a senior citizen lost his life after falling into the waterlogged portion near the junction of South High Court Colony Main Road and New Avadi Road junction.

Many areas in Villivakkam continue to be prone to waterlogging even after a short spell of rain. Residents of Villivakkam want the stormwater drain network to be improved to prevent accidents, particularly near the arterial roads.

Last week, a senior citizen lost his life after falling into the waterlogged portion near the junction of South High Court Colony Main Road and New Avadi Road junction. The victim was identified as 75-year-old K. Kumarasamy, a resident of Bharathi Nagar.

G. Anbazhagan, a resident of Villivakkam, said waterlogging in the already potholed road had turned a deathknell. Floodwater, often stagnated near the junction due to blockages in flow, caused risk of accidents. Stormwater drains linked to the minor canals that join Otteri Nullah in Anna Nagar West should be cleaned up to reduce waterlogging on the arterial stretches, including Chennai-Tiruvallur High Road, he added.

Residents noted the damages in the stormwater drain network must be repaired ahead of the northeast monsoon. G. Selva, secretary, Central Chennai district, CPI(M), said the civic body should carry out a study of locations prone to waterlogging across the city even after sharp showers, and strengthen the basic infrastructure to arrest such issues. Desilting of the drain network would help prevent such deaths.

“Compensation must be provided to the family of the victim, who was an unorganised worker. The old sewer pipelines must also be changed,” he added.

A senior official of the Greater Chennai Corporation said following requests of the residents of New Avadi Road, a ramp had been proposed at South High Court Colony Main Road to prevent water stagnation.