Residents of villages near Parandur protest against the second airport for Chennai

The residents of Parandur and nearby villages want the State government to form a committee of retired judges to hear their opinion on the proposed greenfield airport. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents of some of the villages in Kancheepuram district have been protesting for nearly two months now against the proposed second airport for Chennai in Parandur.

As part of the protest, many residents of Ekanapuram, Meleri, Nagapattu and Nelvoi did not send their children to school on Friday saying their livelihood would be affected if the new airport was built, said R. Elango, a farmer and resident of Ekanapuram.

Every night, many of them sit in their village and protest, he said. “On Friday, we decided not to send our children to school as a mark of protest. When there is a question mark on our livelihood itself, we want to highlight the issue in every possible way to get the attention of the government,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government should form a committee of retired judges to hear their opinion before they begin the project.

Keerthika V., a 11-year-old studying in Ekanapuram, said she willingly decided to refrain from going to school to register her protest. “The house I grew up in, the playground and the lake I played in will all soon vanish and give way for the airport. I wanted to show my protest too and hence decided to stay away from school for a day,” she said.

C Murugan, a resident of Meleri since birth, says, while children of the villages know what is happening, it is important to get them involved for them to understand the seriousness of the situation. “When the farm lands, houses and everything else here will be taken away, how will children alone study? Their lives will be affected,” he pointed out.

C. Suresh Babu, a farmer from Nelvoi village, said that in the coming weeks, they will show their opposition for this project in as many ways as possible to protect their livelihood.