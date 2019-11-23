Residents of village near Tirutani want mobile tower to be removed

Over 150 families from a village near Tirutani have been protesting against the installation of an illegal mobile tower in the locality since Wednesday morning.

The families, living in S V V Puram,, situated 15 km from Tirutani, said that recently, a mobile service provider began installing a tower about thirty meters from a government primary school in the village, in which around 30 children study.

“We have been hearing about radiation from such towers and the impact it can have on the health of the residents. We don’t want our children to suffer due to this,” said M. Giri, a social worker from the village.

He said that since the tower is being set up near the school, the danger of children trying to climb on it is also there. Besides, the residents fear that if it collapses, the school could be damaged and the safety of children is also at stake.

“We don’t want this tower in our village. They can set it up in some other ground,” added Mr. Giri.

He said that on Friday afternoon, some labourers came to the village and started setting up the tower. “Within three hours, they raised it to a height of 70 feet. We immediately informed K. Kalaichelvi, Block Development Officer,” added Mr. Giri.

Officials who visited the spot found that the tower was set up without permission. “We asked them to dismantle it,” said an official. However, villagers claim that the tower has not been completely removed.

“Only half has been dismantled and we are frightened that it may fall on some passer-by,” said Mr. Giri. The residents claim they will have to complain to the Collector if the tower is not removed fully at the earliest.