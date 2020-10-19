Residents of Uthandi join protest against stormwater drain network

Consistent demand: Residents from localities along the ECR have been opposing the Corporation’s plan for an integrated stormwater drain network.

CHENNAI

19 October 2020 02:05 IST

Welfare association withdraws support for Corpn. project

Residents of various areas along the East Coast Road are continuing their protest against the construction of stormwater drains in their localities.

They said the project would obstruct rainwater percolation and affect groundwater recharge. On Sunday, residents living in V.G.P. Nagar Layout Phase I, Uthandi, registered their protest against the project during a residents’ association meeting. Following this, the executive committee of the association agreed to withdraw support extended to the implementation of the project in the area.

The Greater Chennai Corporation had proposed an integrated stormwater drain network along the ECR, covering areas such as Palavakkam, Injambakkam, Kanathur and Uthandi. However, residents have been opposing the move, noting that it would drain rainwater into the sea, and have staged protests in various areas.

On Friday, residents of Uthandi organised a protest meeting.

Abirami Balaji, a resident of Uthandi, said, “This will affect the groundwater quality in the area as rainwater percolation may reduce in the sandy area. We did not face waterlogging issues even during the 2015 floods as the soil is permeable.”