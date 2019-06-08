Residents of TNSCB tenements protest

Frustrated over the lack of basic amenities, including water, over 40 residents from various Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) resettlement colonies sat in protest on Sholinganallur Main Road on Friday morning to draw the attention of the government to their needs.

The residents, mostly women, from TNSCB colonies including Kannagi Nagar, Perumbakkam and Semmenchery voiced their water-related woes. The protest was organised by M. Rajeshwari Priya, president, Anaithu Makkal Arasiyal Katchi.

Erratic supply

“Water supply is erratic. There are no borewells also in the premises. We sometimes get supply once in four days. We are not able to afford packaged water,” said Kanchana, a resident of Perumbakkam.

Many women complained that water storage tanks in the colony were not cleaned regularly.

Apart from water supply, Perumbakkam residents complained that elevators did not work in many blocks. They also demanded more bus services to and from Perumbakkam and a small bus service inside the colony.

Education is also a problem for residents of Kannagi Nagar and Perumbakkam. “The number of schools is not sufficient for the number of children. As on date, they travel to other parts of the city to study,” added N. Veeramani, a resident of Kannagi Nagar.