Residents of this street in Anna Nagar are ‘forced’ to stay indoors

This picture graphically describes the issue: A narrow slushy pathway is what remains of the only access road for residents on 12th Street, R Block, off Sixth Avenue Main Road, in Anna Nagar.

With the work on widening the existing stormwater drain moving at a tardy pace, thanks to the lockdown, residents often have trouble getting in and out of their houses.

The earth mover equipment was brought to the street many weeks ago to open the trench, forcing residents to either stay indoors or walk on the small sandy pathway to reach Sixth Avenue Main Road.

Now, many park their vehicles on adjoining streets and request residents on these streets to keep an eye on the vehicles.

“More than half the stretch was dug up many weeks ago without providing an alternative arrangement for residents to come out of their houses,” says V. Raghavan, a resident of Anna Nagar.

Due to the delay in completion of the stormwater drain work, residents say, they are unable to step out of their houses even to buy essentials. Door-to-door garbage collection is also not happening when the drain work is in progress. So, residents walk over to the adjacent streets to hand over their household waste to conservancy workers. Previously, a garbage vehicle would come to collect the waste. Recent rains have only made it worse for residents as the narrow path is slushy. While being reached to the hospital, the sick have to be carried out of the street before they could be taken into a waiting vehicle. Most of the streets along Sixth Avenue Main Road, which comes under ward 99 and 100 in Zone - 8 (Anna Nagar) of the Greater Chennai Corporation, has wide stormwater drains as part of the Integrated Storm Water Drain project. Before the drain work could be completed on 12th Street in R Block, lockdown restrictions came into force making civic officials of the Corporation to suspend the drain work. “Steps will be taken to complete the drain work in earnest,” says a Corporation official.