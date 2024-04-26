Residents of Tambaram Corporation seek separate Collectorate

April 26, 2024 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - CHENNAI

The residents of the Tambaram Corporation, which was created in September 2021 by merging five municipalities and five special town panchayats, are aspiring for a separate Collectorate.

The State government had merged the municipalities of Tambaram, Pallavaram, Pammal, Sembakkam, and Anakaputhur along with five town panchayats to form the Corporation, and had proposed to add 15 village panchayats to provide better civic amenities to residents.

The Tambaram Corporation has all the benefits of a multi-modal transport hub, with the railway station having been made the third terminal and several civic works having been initiated. The residents want the State government to create a separate Collectorate for seamless administrative services, including land administration.

Tambaram MLA S. R. Raja said that for the Corporation, which has two Assembly constituencies of Tambaram and Pallavaram with a population of over 15 lakh, it would be appropriate to set up a Collectorate. Mr. Raja, who was the chairman of the Tambaram municipality and instrumental in forming the Corporation, said residents of these localities had to travel 30 km to Chengalpattu for issues related to land administration, pattas and other revenue services.

Moreover, the State government, besides the plan to add the 15 village panchayats, has proposed to expand the Corporation till Guduvancherry in the future. Hence, it is pertinent to set up a separate Collectorate, he added.

Social activist V. Santhanam said that besides a new Collectorate, the sessions court should be formed or the Alandur court should be shifted to Tambaram.

P. Damodaran, office-bearer of the Federation of Mudichur Residents Welfare Association, said that though the State government had announced 15 village panchayats, including Mudichur, to be added to the Corporation, the process had hit a road block.