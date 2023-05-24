Residents of Sunnambu Kolathur put to hardship due to poor bus facility

May 24, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Chennai

Officer goers, women commuters and students residing at the southern suburbs beyond Medavakkam are facing severe hardships because of poor MTC bus services.

The residents located between Medavakkam and Kelambakkam suffer from undependable bus services and due to the curtailment of some regular services. The MTC authorities have stopped 51F, V151, and small bus services of S12, S88 and S91.

The 51F service, operated from Sunnambu Kolathur to T. Nagar and the V151 operated between Tambaram and T. Nagar via Sunnambu Kolathur, were a boon for office-goers.

M. Kasi Raju, a resident of Sunnambu Kolathur, said the residents, particularly the office-goers, were facing difficulties due to the limited operation of bus services through the Medavakkam Main Road, and were dependent on autorickshaws to reach the Velachery Main Road in Pallikaranai for taking the MTC buses.

The small buses which were launched with much fanfare connecting the Alandur and Chromepet railway stations have also been stopped. The residents of the locality have given several petitions to the MTC authorities but no steps have been taken.

A senior official of MTC said the bus services on the Pallavaram Thoraipakkam Radial Road had poor patronage and so a few services were removed. However, with several multi-storey and commercial complexes coming up on the radial road, bus service bearing route no 91 was proposed to be increased which would improve the connectivity for residents of Sunnambu Kolathur.